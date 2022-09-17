FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog has been reunited with her owner after she was stolen from a home earlier this week in Fresno.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department said a suspect was caught on a surveillance camera stealing a dog named Piper from her owner’s home in a local neighborhood.

Investigators said the suspect could be seen running away from the home with Piper and jumping into a vehicle before leaving the area.

While investigating, officers said they were able to track down and arrest the suspect.

Officers also found Piper and returned her safely back to her owner.