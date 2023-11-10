CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Red-tailed Hawk was rescued by officers with the Clovis Police Department on Friday morning.

Officers say they responded to an office complex near Temperance and Alluvial Avenues for a sick or injured Red-tailed Hawk.

In a social media post, police showed a cadet safely placing the Red-tailed Hawk in a carrier.

According to allaboutbirds.org, the Red-tailed Hawk is probably the most common hawk in North America. They typically put their nests in the crowns of tall trees where they have a commanding view of the landscape.

Officers say the hawk was turned over to Clovis Animal Services who transported it to a wildlife vet.