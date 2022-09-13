Photo of Officer Salazar and Officer Lee provided by the Atwater Police Department.

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Atwater police officers were recognized for their efforts to save a child who was trapped in a canal last week

On Friday, officials said Officer Lee and Officer Salazar were waved down by a father as he was trying to find his young child who had run away from their home.

Several people had called the department’s dispatch to report that they had seen the child get into the water of a canal near Herman Street and Mitchell Avenue.

A short time later, the officers found the young boy struggling to get out of the water.

Officer Lee jumped into the canal and was able to grab ahold of the child while Officer Salazar helped pull them both to safety.

After the rescue, the officers returned the boy safely back to his father.

On Tuesday, Officer Lee and Officer Salazar were recognized by the Atwater City Council for jumping into action to save the child.