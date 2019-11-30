Officers help resident escape from Visalia two-alarm blaze

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze at a Visalia home Saturday morning as police officers helped a resident escape flames, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

The blaze occurred around 6:20 a.m in the area of Sweet Avenue and Jacob Street, Battalion Chief Danny Wristen said. Fire crews arrived and found a single-family home with heavy fire showing from the rear and through the roof of the structure.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to protect adjacent structures and extinguish the fire.

Visalia Police officers had responded before fire crews arrived, forced entry into the home and found one occupant inside, who was unaware of the fire, Wristen said. He was removed from the burning building with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Four fire engines, two ladder trucks and one battalion chief responded with a total of 19 fire personnel.

The 2 Alarm fire caused an estimated $265,000 in damage. One occupant was home at the time of the fire and was removed from the home by Visalia Police officers. He was not injured. Red Cross will be assisting the 2 residents who are displaced. — Visalia Fire Dept. (@VisaliaFire) November 30, 2019

Authorities said the fire caused an estimated $265,000 in damages.

The American Red Cross was called by fire crews to assist in providing emergency assistance for two residents displaced by the blaze.

