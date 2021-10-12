Officer shot by active shooter at Fresno County Jail in 2016 passes away due to injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A correctional officer who was shot while responding to an active shooter situation at the Fresno County Jail in 2016 has passed away due to his injuries.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that Officer Toamalama Scanlan passed away at a hospital in Paramount. Deputies say Scanlan had remained hospitalized since he has shot by Thong Vang on September 3, 2016, in the main lobby of the jail.

“Our thoughts are with the Scanlan family as they have had over 5 years of challenging medical issues with CO Scanlan as a result of the attack,” wrote Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims in a statement.

Scanlan joined the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in 2006 after spending almost a decade working with Fresno County Probation.

The Sheriff’s Office says details about funeral services for Scanlan will be released once they are available.

Toamalama leaves behind his wife, Tepatasi, and five children.

In 2018, Vang was found guilty of attempted murder for shooting Scanlan and Correctional Officer Juanita Davila as over a dozen people, including children, were in the lobby of the jail.