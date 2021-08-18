Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Fashion Fair mall parking lot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police confirmed Wednesday that a person had been shot in the parking lot of Fashion Fair mall in Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, officers from the HEAT (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) team tracked a stolen Range Rover to the Fashion Fair parking lot. When the officers approached the suspects, they attempted to flee, and according to investigators, the suspect’s vehicle struck other vehicles in the parking lot.

Police say the officers felt threatened and fired at the vehicle.

Both of the suspects were taken to an area hospital, the driver for gunshot wounds, and the passenger for an unrelated medical condition, police say. The condition of the driver is reported as critical. The passenger’s condition is reported to be stable.

Police say initial investigations found a weapon inside the stolen vehicle.

Both suspects are reportedly men in their early 20s.

Fresno Police will lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

According to deputies the parking lot near Forever 21 will be closed to the public for most of the afternoon and the public is asked to stay out of the area.