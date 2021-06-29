Officer performs drum solo for crowd outside of Fresno’s Tower Theatre

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer put on an impromptu musical show for a crowd in Fresno’s Tower District.

The Fresno Police Department shared a video of Officer Darling showing off his drumming skills outside of the Tower Theatre as bystanders watched and cheered him on.

This is the second time in the last couple of weeks that Officer Darling has been spotted playing the drums for the community.

Earlier this month, Officer Darling saw a man playing the drums near Blackstone and Ashlan avenues and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the jam session.

“Our officers love serving our community as much as these community members loved Officer Darling’s drumming,” the Fresno Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.