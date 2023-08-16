FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer lost their gun during an on-foot chase at Fresno City College (FCC) Wednesday evening, according to the State Center Community College District (SCCCD) Police.

Police say were assisting Fresno police to find several juveniles who were involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit, which ended with a crash south of the FCC campus. The suspects ran from the vehicle northbound across McKinley toward the campus.

As SCCCD officers were searching the area, they say a Sergeant found one of the suspects on the northeast side of the campus and an on-foot chase ensued.

While chasing the suspect, police say the Sergeant fell in the parking lot area south of the FCC parking structure, causing some of his equipment to break. It is believed that during the fall his gun dislodged from his holster.

Once the Sergeant realized his gun and holster were missing, authorities say he immediately retraced his steps to search for the weapon. Even with the help of other officers, the gun was not found.

Officers describe the gun as a fully loaded Smith and Wesson MP 9 mm.

SCCCD Police say they are reviewing surveillance video and continuing their investigation to locate and recover the weapon. They reassure there is no evidence that the lost weapon presents an immediate danger to the FCC Campus Community.

If anyone finds this weapon, it can be returned with no questions asked by calling SCCCD Police Department dispatch at (559) 244-6140 or by contacting the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.