FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot during an encounter with a Fresno police officer Sunday morning, the Fresno Police Department confirms.

Chief Paco Balderrama says just before 10:30 a.m., a citizen approached a police officer who was in the area on a call, and told him that there was a suspicious person near Warner Avenue and Effie Street on a scooter wearing a ski mask, and displaying a handgun.

Police say the officer, a 28-year veteran of the department, approached the male and held him at gunpoint, ordering him to stay on the ground and keep his hands up.

Investigators say that despite the officer giving repeated commands to keep his hands up, the teen displayed the firearm at the officer and allegedly reached for his waistband for it.

The officer responded, Balderrama says, by firing his service weapon at the juvenile twice, striking him in the arm. He was transported to an area hospital and is believed to be in critical, but stable, condition. The officer, for his part, was not injured in the incident.

Balderrama also says that the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of Independent Review were all called out to the scene to do their individual investigations.