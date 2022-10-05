COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Coalinga on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Jayne Avenue and Juniper Ridge Road.

Officials said officers with the Coalinga Police Department were involved in the shooting.

Investigators have not yet specified if officers had fired the shots, or if the suspect was the one who opened fire during the incident.

Details about what happened leading up to the shooting are still unknown, and authorities have not yet provided information about the suspect.

The sheriff’s office was asked to take over the investigation into the shooting.

This web story will be updated as we continue to learn more information about the incident.