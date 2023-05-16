CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of Fresno County deputies are still on the scene as they investigate what happened after three deputies were involved in a shooting that killed a man armed with two knives.

Officials say at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, calls came in regarding brandishing a knife at Tahoe and Henderson Avenues, near Valley Food in Caruthers.

Deputies say it started over at the Caruthers fairgrounds where the unnamed suspect tried to lure student athletes towards him.

The students alerted their coaches who attempted to talk to to the suspect when he pulled out a knife. Officials say a parent tried to make contact with the suspect but the suspect brought out a different knife and tried to stab the parent.

When deputies got on the scene they say they tried to use less lethal methods to de-escalate the situation but after ten minutes, it wasn’t working.

At one point, officials say the suspect stood up, produced a larger knife from his back area, and charged the deputies, which caused all three deputies to fire their handguns.

Officials say they attempted medical aid but the suspect died at the scene.

No deputies or bystanders were hurt in the shooting and the deputies who fired their guns have been placed on leave as they investigate, according to authorities.

Tahoe Avenue is closed to traffic from Mount View Avenue to Henderson Avenue.

Deputies say to avoid this area and that an investigation is underway.