Clovis man identified as suspect shot and killed by CHP after crash on Highway 41

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it has identified a Clovis man as the suspect shot and killed by a California Highway Patrol officer after an overnight traffic collision in Fresno County.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Billy Kongphouthakhon, 24. An autopsy has been performed and toxicology tests are pending.

CHP officers responded to a report of a traffic collision just before midnight at Manning and Mountain View avenues after the driver of a Toyota Tundra pickup, driven by Kongphouthakhon, crashed into the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe occupied by a man and woman, both in their 30s, Spokesman Tony Botti said.

Officers arrived and found the Tahoe upside down and Kongphouthakhon still inside his pickup truck, which was right-side up.

An officer approached and tried speaking with Kongphouthakhon, then noticed he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol, Botti said. He refused to comply with the officer’s request to step out of the pickup.

The officer then saw Kongphouthakhon reach for a gun, which was in his truck.

Kongphouthakhon grabbed it, got out of the vehicle and ignored the officer’s commands to drop the weapon, Botti said.

The CHP officer fired multiple shots, striking Kongphouthakhon.

Medics who were already on scene treating the occupants of the Tahoe, turned their attention to Kongphouthakhon.

Highway 41 is closed both directions at Manning and Mountain View Ave. investigation a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a CHP officer and a suspected DUI driver.

He was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

After being ruled an officer-involved shooting, homicide detectives and the district attorney’s office responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, Botti said.

The man and woman in the Tahoe were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Kongphouthakhon was the only occupant inside his pickup.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave per CHP policy.

