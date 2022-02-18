Officer injured after drunk man near high school resists arrest, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An officer was injured in an encounter with a man in Porterville who investigators say was intoxicated and wanted for several warrants.

On Thursday police received a call about a man sitting in front of Porterville High School with an open alcoholic beverage container. When officers arrived they spoke to the man, identified by police as Daniel Garcia, 28 of Coalinga.

Investigators say Garcia appeared drunk and was not cooperating with police, refusing to identify himself to officers. When police attempted to detain him, investigators say Garcia physically resisted and a struggle ensued. One officer “sustained a non-life-threatening injury as a result of Garcia’s resistance,” according to a release from the Porterville Police Department.

Once officers learned his identity, investigators learned Garcia was on “post-release community supervision” for burglary and had several arrest warrants out of Fresno County.

Garcia faces charges for resisting and battery on a peace officer and public intoxication. He was booked into a Tulare County jail where his bail is set at $66,000.