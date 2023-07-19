FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A police vehicle crashed into a citizen’s car in Fresno Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 9:00 p.m. they were responding to a call of an overdose on Fulton Street and Belmont Avenue.

While en route, officers say they were traveling westbound on Belmont Avenue through Blackstone Avenue when they collided with a citizen vehicle.

Police say the occupants in the car were a son and a father. The 16-year-old son was transported to a local hospital for complaints of pain, which officers say are non-life-threatening.

Detectives say they are on the scene actively investigating to determine who was at fault.