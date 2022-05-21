HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in jail, and two Hanford officers are home safe after a traffic stop resulted in Fentanyl being confiscated.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hanford police made a traffic stop in the area of Twelfth and Greenfield avenues. Officers say the driver, Eduardo Opazo, 38, drove about a half a mile beyond the point where the officer initiated the stop. When he was able to approach the driver, the officer says he saw what appeared to be a large amount of white powder on the driver’s clothing. Opazo was detained in the back of the patrol car.

Photo of Eduardo Opazo provided by the Hanford Police Department

Investigators say the officer and his K-9 partner Krash began checking the car for narcotics and as Krash got to the driver’s door he started to stumble around before losing consciousness. Believing Krash was exposed to Fetanyl, his handler provided Narcan to Krash. The four-legged officer was then rushed to Hanford Veterinary Clinic where he was given more Narcan. A spokesperson for the department says while at the veterinary facility, the human officer began to feel light-headed and was taken to an area hospital to be examined for possible Fentanyl exposure.

Authorities say more officers were called to the scene of the traffic stop to investigate further and located more of the powder, which tested positive for Fentanyl. Both the officer and Krash were eventually released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

Opazo was arrested and booked into the Kings County Jail on several charges.