Officer ‘acting lawfully’ during Waffle Shop incident, says Fresno Police Chief

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department on Monday released bodycam video from an incident outside a northwest Fresno restaurant on Sunday where a man was temporarily detained by officers.

Along with the video came a statement from Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall who said, in part, “… it does appear that the officer was acting lawfully …”

RELATED: ‘I was kind of shocked’: Man detained in front of Waffle Shop speaks out

The incident occurred when patrons of The Waffle Shop appeared to block the entrance to deny access to code enforcement officers attempting to deliver a citation to the business owner for being open in violation of state and local orders.

Police say they were called out to assist code enforcement officers after customers blocked the entrance.

Chief Hall on Monday released the following statement:

I understand how difficult the City’s Shelter in Place Emergency Order has been for everyone, especially small business owners and their staff. I have also witnessed the pain and suffering associated with the pandemic as one of my own officers have lost loved ones to this virus. Sadly, the Fresno Police Department is being placed in the middle of opposing political view points on how the City operates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fresno Police Department has a duty to enforce laws that are passed by your elected politicians. Regardless of our personal opinions and beliefs, we take an oath to uphold and enforce these laws until a judge rules them to be unconstitutional. The City Attorney for the City of Fresno has ruled that the laws surrounding the Shelter in Place Emergency Orders, to include the closure of restaurant dining rooms, to be lawful to enforce. It is important to understand that Code Enforcement is under the City Attorney’s Office who reports directly to the Council President and Council Members. I gave clear direction to my officers that they would seek voluntary compliance and that no arrests or any enforcement would take place without my approval through the officer’s chain of command. This did not occur. I have concerns in the manner in which this incident was handled and I have ordered an Internal Affairs investigation be conducted to investigate the handling of this incident. In the spirit of transparency, I have released the officer’s body camera footage for the publics review. After a thorough review of this incident, it does appear that the officer was acting lawfully while assisting Code Enforcement. It also appears that the individual in this case did obstruct the officer in his duties. The officer’s detention of this individual allowed for Code Enforcement to complete their duties. As a result, the individual was only detained and was released without any further charges beings filed. I am asking the public to always respect the authority of a police officer. Pushing, striking, delaying or obstructing an officer is against the law. The men and women of the Fresno Police Department risk their lives every day for this community and will continue to do so during and after this crisis is over. Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.