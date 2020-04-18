Obstacles real estate realtors and home buyers face during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Realtors are trying to help their clients buy or sell their homes while practicing social distancing during a fluid real estate market.

According to a new report form the California Association of Realtors, home sales in the month of March are down compared to last year. In the Central Valley, it’s dropped nearly six and a half percent.

“As a realtor family, we’re all getting equipped on this new way of selling property now and more you’re seeing virtual tours, you’re seeing more agents recommend that first,” Realtor at Movoto Real Estates, Gary Carter said.

Realtors say they are doing everything in their power to adapt to showings and that means being extra cognoscente with CDC guidelines by having disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer available.

“The broker here, Gary Carter he does a great job, he has sanitizer as you walk in, he has everything, he’s using his protective stuff, everything is working great,” Prospective buyers, Cindy and Joe Mendez said.

The California Association of Realtors has also implemented a “Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory and Declaration” for clients to sign before they enter a property.

“We can’t enter the property, if we have any types of symptoms of the sickness or anything, we can’t walk right in, we have to sign it saying that we’re not sick,” Jose Mendez said.

Pending sales is a way to reflect the current market conditions and those have dropped nearly 25 percent, however, realtor Gary Carter says to be patient.

“Stay confident, this will pass in due time. Go and call your local realtor and ask for a CMA, a value of your property, between 30 and 90 days from now and see where you’re at, a local realtor will advise you and direct you on what you need to do for the next step. Either keep it for a little longer or put it on the market at that time,” Carter said.



Carter also mentioned that interested buyers should utilize virtual home tours by using high tech to help maximize their options before entering a showing.

