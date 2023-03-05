OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A senior living community near Oakhurst has been stuck in their homes since the storms started, and Saturday they were worried about more snow in the forecast.

“I’m scared because we have been digging for days,” said Deborah West, a resident of Whispering Pines Senior Mobile Home Park.

Residents of the Whispering Pines Senior RV and Mobile Home Park near Oakhurst say they are ready for the snow to stop after crews working on Road 222 trapped them in their neighborhood.

“When they are plowing the main road, they plow a great big, huge burm and we can’t get over the top of it,” said Bob Baker Manager of Whispering Pines RV and Mobile Park.

While residents worked to get out of the neighborhood, they also worked to clean up the damage caused by many feet of snow.

“We were all trapped in here with no power, no food,” said West.

Deborah West called the county multiple times asking for help, but got no answer.

“Not one sheriff came in here to see if seniors were okay or needed anything,” West continued.

So, she took matters into her own hands and drove her truck over the massive pile of snow that was blocking the roadway.

“I just kept trying to drive my truck around so I could go get supplies for the seniors’ water, food… I would go around and collect everyone’s gas cans and they would give me cash or whatever and I would go to town and get gas for people to stay warm,” said West.

Without her help, it’s possible they have would run out of food, gas, or even worse.

“We were sunk without the truck…she’s been dynamite for us, been great,” said Baker.

The community has since regained access to Road 222. But say they feel forgotten.

“I’d like the county not to forget about especially when they are plowing the main road,” said Baker.