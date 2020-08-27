Oakhurst man rescued after slipping and falling off a waterfall

  • (Madera County Sheriff’s Office)

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Oakhurst man had to be airlifted Wednesday after he slipped and fell off a waterfall in the Sierra National Forest near Fish Camp, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a report around 4 p.m. of a man who had fallen off a waterfall near the Big Sandy Campground in the Sierra National Forest. Over 20 rescuers responded to the area of Jackson Swimming Hole, east of Tenaya Lodge, in Fish Camp.

The patient, identified as a 31-year-old man from Oakhurst, was swimming in the area when he slipped and fell.

Crews hiked a mile into the area and found him, the Sheriff’s Office said. The victim suffered major injuries.

Rescuers used a rope rescue system to cross the creek and pull him 400 feet to the roadway.

With the help of the California Highway Patrol, the patient was hoisted into a helicopter and airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for treatment.

