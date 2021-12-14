Oakhurst locals take advantage of snowy conditions at Bass Lake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKHURST, Calif. (KGPE) – As the biggest storm of the season continues to hit the Central Valley, snow up in Oakhurst canceled school for the day and lead to icy conditions.

“It is beautiful!” exclaimed The Pines Resort General Manager Mark Choe. “It is magical by the lake.”

Bass Lake was bare as snow fell down on the docks and water on Tuesday.

Chains are required for all drivers headed up Highway 41. The school districts initially delayed classes but then canceled them for a snow day.”

“We are glad we didn’t have to go to school,” said Jaxon from Oakhurst.

Many families took advantage of the conditions by sledding.

“Snow was just flying into your eyes and face,” said Jaxon.

Jaxon went to Bass Lake with Alyson and Jonathan.

“What goes through your mind when you go down the hill,” our station asked.

“Don’t hit the pole,” said Alyson.

“Yeah, don’t hit the pole and don’t go into the water,” said Jonathan.

Choe said in the winter, especially around the holidays and weekends business is booming with people from over the state coming to see the snow.

“Bass Lake is already like a Christmas village but then when you add a coating of snow it just gives even more of a Christmas and holiday feeling,” said Choe.

The roads are being cleared off on the 41 but they are slick so officials ask people to have four-wheel drive and chains.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss