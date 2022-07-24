MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Cal Fire has set the expected date of full containment of the Oak Fire for next Saturday, but time will tell if that goal will be met. The Oak Fire rages on and is now estimated to be 14,281 acres and remains at 0% containment.

Officials on Sunday said that the fire remained active throughout the night and is now closer to the communities of Jerseydale, Darrah, and Bootjack. The fire continues to be fueled by dead trees, dense and tall grasses, dead leaves, fallen pine needles, and shrubs. Additionally, the heat and minimal humidity is also creating a challenging fire environment.

Damage inspection teams have started assessing the areas affected by the fire but report so far that 10 structures have been destroyed and five structures have been damaged. They also say with the growth of the fire, more structures are at risk and they currently estimate 2,693 structures are threatened.

There is an in-person town hall meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday in the gymnasium at Mariposa High School, located at 5074 Old Highway North. For those who are unable to attend, or have left the area, Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced hopes to be able to livestream it on their Facebook page.

Until further notice road closures are in effect in these areas: Highway 140 from Highway 49N to Ponderosa Way, Carstens Road, Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Highway 49 and all side roads, Jerseydale Road, Silva Road from Cole Road to Triangle Road, Wass Road, Tip Top Road, Darrah Road at Highway 49, Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek, McNally Road, Woodland Drive, Brooks Road, Bootjack Lane, Cole Road, Carlton Road from Triangle Road to Morning Star Lane, Allred Road from Highway 140 to Morning Star Lane, Morning Star Lane from Carlton Road to Allred Road including all side roads.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at Mariposa Elementary School for people and small animals at 5044 Jones Street in Mariposa. Large animals can be taken to either the Mariposa County Fairgrounds at 5007 Fairgrounds Road in Mariposa or the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds at 44777 Rodeo Grounds Lane in Coarsegold.

The fire was first reported Friday afternoon in the Midpines area of Mariposa County and the cause remains under investigation. Cal Fire says that there are now 2,093 personnel assigned to this incident, with almost 1,700 added since Saturday. Those personnel and agencies include Mariposa County Fire, PG&E, California Highway Patrol, Bureau of Land Management, Mariposa County Public Works, North Fork Rancheria, and the Red Cross.

A map of the area can be found here: https://Arcg.is/STL1u0.