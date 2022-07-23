MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office continues to issue evacuation orders for the Oak Fire in Mariposa County.

The fire is currently estimated to be 6,555 acres and is 0% contained. Cal Fire says the fire is spreading rapidly and emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and protect structures. Fire crews say that at times the fire is even exhibiting explosive behavior and is incredibly challenging to battle. It is reported that 10 structures have been destroyed, five have been damaged, and an estimated 2,000 structures are currently threatened by flames.

The newest evacuation order encompasses Allred Road from Highway 140 to Morning Star Lane, and the west side of Highway 140 from Triangle Road to Allred Road.

Evacuation orders are also in place for these areas: Carstens Road, Buckingham Mountain Road, Plumbar Creek Road, Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Highway 49 southbound, Carter Road, Darrah Road from Triangle Road to Valley View Road and all sides of the road, Silva Road from Triangle Road to Van Ness Road, Boyer Road from Highway 49 southbound and all side roads, Darrah Road from the stop light to Triangle Road, Triangle Road from Highway 49 southbound to Westfall Road and all side roads including Triangle Park, Tip Top Road, Wass Road, Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek. Silva Road from Cole Road to Triangle Road and all side roads, Gingers Trish Road, Cole Road to Darrah Road including all side roads, Darrah Road from Highway 49 southbound to Triangle Road including all side roads, McNally Road, Highway 49 southbound from Darrah Road to Triangle Road on the Bootjack Market side, Woodland Drive, Brooks Road, Indian Rock Lane, Morning Star Lane from Carleton Road to Allred Road and all side roads, and Carleton Road from Triangle Road to Morning Star Lane.

The Red Cross of Central California has established an evacuation shelter for residents and small animals at the Mariposa Elementary School located at 5044 Jones Street in Mariposa. Large animals can be taken to the Mariposa County Fairgrounds located at 5007 Fairgrounds Road in Mariposa. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says residents with large animals may drop off food at the Fairgrounds, but are asked to contact Animal Control at 707-484-3556 first.

Officials say several roadways in the area have been closed including Carstens Road, Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Highway 49 southbound, Buckingham Mountain Road, Plumbar Creek Road, Jerseydale Road and all side roads, Highway 140 from Allred Road to Ponderosa Way, Darrah Road, Silva Road from Triangle Road to Cole Road, Cole Road, McNally Road, Boyer Road and all side roads, Brooks Road, Woodland Drive, Carelton Road to Morning Star Lane, and Morning Star Lane. Highway 140 is also closed from Grosjean Road to Ponderosa Way.

Cal Fire says 403 personnel have been assigned to this fire. The Mariposa County Fire Department, PG&E, CHP, and Mariposa County Public Works are also working together on this incident.

The fire was first reported at 2:10pm Friday and the cause is under investigation.

A map of the affected area can be found here https://arcg.is/1q8zjP0 .