FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Although this year may be an El Nino year, meteorologists with the National Weather Service say parts of the Central Valley are already behind in rain and snow totals.

President of the Ski Resort China Peak Tim Cohee and CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen may have very different jobs, but both are in the same boat currently waiting for Mother Nature to bring much-needed rain and snow.

“22 to 23 was one of the biggest snow years in and this year we’re dealing on machine-made snow we have no significant natural snow,” said Cohee.

“Food grows where water flows our communities our agricultural industries are so incredibly reliant on these storms during the four months,” said Jacobsen.

Cohee says this year’s amount of snow so far has been very little at China Peak.

The ski resort is now solely relying on man-made snow.

“There is no natural snow ski run open in the entire state of California so everyone right now is on machine-made snow… we have mid-mount skiing, one major run, we have about a mile of ski and the entire ski area has 20 miles of skiing,” Cohee continued.

While totals may be disappointing Cohee and Jacobsen are hoping this year El Nino will bring wet weather to the valley.

Meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service says it is possible, but chances are not what everyone thinks.

“Typically in most cases, we will get above average precipitation but it’s not a guarantee ….it’s about a 46 percent chance of above average precipitation and then it’s at least a 33 percent we will have an average year,” said Ochs.

Only time will tell whether or not El Nino will help bring more rain and snow.