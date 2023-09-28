FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fall may be just beginning but winter is trying to move in early in parts of Central California.

National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento says there is some potential for snow accumulations, mainly in far southeastern Tuolumne County, near Yosemite National Park, for Friday evening through Saturday evening.

KSEE24 Meteorologist Reuben Contreras also added that it’s not too unusual to have snow this early in the season – but the snowfall projections are.

Contreras says the highest elevations of the Sierra could pick up a foot of snow, but that snow level would be around 8,000 feet, and snowfall will be just one to two inches there.

“We do have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Sierra this weekend but it’s not the earliest one issued but it is up there,” says Contreras.

NWS Hanford issued the Winter Weather Advisory around 1 p.m. Thursday saying it’s now in effect for portions of the Sierra Nevada above 8,000 feet from Yosemite National Park to Sequoia/Kings Canyon National Parks from Saturday morning until Sunday evening, with amounts projected to be one to three inches and locally up to six inches.