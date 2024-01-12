FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Friday released a critical incident video involving an officer shooting 33-year-old Max Sosa Jr., ending his life, in northwest Fresno on Nov. 4, 2023.

The video released began with the 911 call officers say was from Sosa’s estranged wife, whom authorities say the day of the shooting that he had been separated from.

It came just after 3 a.m. from the 5500 block of North Dante Avenue.

“Hi, I need you to please come to my apartment,” said Sosa’s wife. “My ex is… He’s threatening to kill himself.”

Roughly 15 minutes after they arrived, officers attempted to contact Sosa, who was seen in his white Tesla driving in the parking lot of the complex.

The video appears to show Sosa driving the car toward the officer, nearly hitting him, and afterward could be heard yelling, “You want to play a game?”

The officer, who appeared to have his gun in hand, then attempted to stop the man, as he drove off.

Later on in the video, after officers returned to the apartment where the call originated.

Police say the video demonstrates Sosa call and begin to argue with and threaten them, as he also threatens to take his own life.

After 4:30 a.m., Fresno Police say Sosa returned to the apartment with kitchen shears in hand.

They say the video illustrates Sosa challenging the officers, making threats to stab them, and saying he tried to force officers to shoot him.

“Have you shot anybody before?” Sosa can be heard saying.

“Max, don’t make me do this brother,” said an officer.

“Have you shot anybody before? Today’s going to be the day,” said Sosa.

The video then shows Sosa moving through the door with shears in hand, which is when officers attempted to tase him in close proximity.

The attempt proved unsuccessful, as the man remained mobile.

Police say the video then shows the man charging officers with shears in hand.

They say that forced officers to fire the shots that ended his life.

The man’s family, meanwhile, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court seeking damages.

Friday, they gathered to publicly say they want justice and that Max should have never been killed.

They say police only released minutes of what they say could be hours of video, that Sosa was in a mental health crisis which they believe was mishandled by officers who didn’t call in a specialized unit to deescalate the situation.

“A responsible, loving, hardworking man. His kids spent their first holidays without him and it’s going to stay that way forever,” said Selise Sosa, the man’s older sister. “We can’t bring him back. This situation definitely should have been handled differently,” she said.

The investigation into the Nov. 4 shooting is ongoing.