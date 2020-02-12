Nunes posts a video of cyclist dragging one of his signs; critics say it highlights a problem

Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., left, confers with Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, during a break in the testimony of top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A video posted on Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Tulare) Instagram page suggesting that a homeless person had stolen one of his campaign signs has gathered both positive and negative attention online.

The Feb. 10 post on Instagram reads simply “homeless guy stealing my sign! Welcome to California.” The video showed someone on a bicycle dragging a campaign sign behind him.

The link to the Instagram video was posted to Rep. Nunes’ Twitter page where critics capitalized on the description of the man in the video as homeless, including Democratic challengers for Nunes’ seat Phil Arballo and Bobby Bliatout.

That “homeless guy” is a person, who is undoubtedly struggling & needs a representative who is working to solve the problems that have led to this crisis.



“The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” https://t.co/IJdgxHtVzd — Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo2020) February 10, 2020

Devin finally addresses homelessness. 🙄 https://t.co/lYrlFbN4Sg — Bobby Bliatout for Congress (@BobbyBliatout) February 11, 2020

Twitter parody account “Devin Nunes’ cow” also asked what was being done to help homelessness in Nunes’ district.

Homelessness is an issue in your district. How about helping them? Maybe introduce legislation? https://t.co/WKomuLhabU — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) February 11, 2020

