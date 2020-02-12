Nunes posts a video of cyclist dragging one of his signs; critics say it highlights a problem

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A video posted on Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Tulare) Instagram page suggesting that a homeless person had stolen one of his campaign signs has gathered both positive and negative attention online.
The Feb. 10 post on Instagram reads simply “homeless guy stealing my sign! Welcome to California.” The video showed someone on a bicycle dragging a campaign sign behind him.
The link to the Instagram video was posted to Rep. Nunes’ Twitter page where critics capitalized on the description of the man in the video as homeless, including Democratic challengers for Nunes’ seat Phil Arballo and Bobby Bliatout.
Twitter parody account “Devin Nunes’ cow” also asked what was being done to help homelessness in Nunes’ district.
