FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – More animals have been added to the Second Chance Animal Center of Selma, according to the shelter’s officials.

All dogs remaining in the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma need a home before 2024.

Officials with the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma are encouraging residents to adopt after the Selma City Council voted not to renew their contract for animal control services.

Shelter officials told YourCentralValley.com that there were 13 dogs left as of Dec. 25, 2023, and as of Dec. 26, 2023, there were nine dogs left.

However, shelter officials say they picked up 12 dogs after receiving a call from the Selma Police Department and now at 21 dogs.

With just a few days remaining in December, the Animal Center of Selma is trying to get the remaining dogs that are left in the shelter into loving homes.

Officials say the remaining dogs will be handed over to the Fresno Humane which is already over capacity.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and they say their adoption fees are waived, but the adopter must pay for spay/neuter. They are located at 2831 W. Front St in Selma.