NPR’s Tamara Keith, with Valley roots, keynotes upcoming Fresno State lecture

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tamara Keith, NPR White House correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast with Valley roots, will be the headliner for the second virtual version of Fresno State’s President’s Lecture Series.

Keith, who is also part of the “Politics Monday” team on PBS NewsHour, regularly provides analysis of President Donald Trump, Congress and Washington, D.C. politics, said BoNhia Lee, Fresno State spokeswoman. She covered Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the last two years of the Obama presidency.

Keith will share her experience as a journalist during the virtual event, held on Oct. 26 from 6 to 7:20 p.m., and her observations of politics just a week before the 2020 presidential election.

A moderated question-and-answer session will take place after the lecture.

“With only a week before the election, hearing Ms. Keith provide context and insights from her years of reporting on the inner workings of Washington, D.C. Beltway should prove to be interesting for our guests,” said Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro. “She also brings the perspective of someone who grew up in my hometown of Hanford and later worked as a full-time reporter covering the Central Valley for KQED, San Francisco’s NPR affiliate.”

Keith, a Hanford native, contributed essays to NPR’s Weekend Edition and The Fresno Bee as a teenager. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley and her masters from the Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

She joined NPR as a business reporter in 2009 and is considered one of NPR’s top journalists.

