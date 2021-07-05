Now is the worst time of year for pets

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – “Oh, look it! Dogs right there, two dogs in the field!” said Mell Garcia, the Founder of Mell’s Mutts, as what looked like lost dogs go by during our interview.

Frightened dogs break loose from their family homes as 4th of July fireworks explode in the skies.

“They run, they get out and can easily get hit by cars. You want to keep them safe because that’s their instinct. Their instinct is to run. They’re scared from the fireworks and then you get them into a shelter environment and that makes it even worse – very traumatizing for the animals,” said Garcia.

Clovis Animal Services tripled their average dog intake compared to a normal weekend – and Fresno Humane Animal Services already doubled their dog intake by the early afternoon on Monday. Fresno Humane’s board president Brenda Mitchell says the numbers will likely keep rising.

“We know that the entire month of July, we’ll see a lot of pets come in because a lot of people will find them, and sometimes they’re still so afraid right now from last night that they’re still hiding.”

Some pets will never find their way back home.

“I think our frustration is when we talk to people that say this happens every year and you’re really lucky that you’re getting the opportunity to look for your pet alive or reclaim them alive. Not every story will be a happy ending,” said Mitchell.

Mell’s Mutts and Fresno Humane Animal Services are teaming up to microchip animals as they return to owners following the holiday weekend.