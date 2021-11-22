Nov. 22 proclaimed “Ken Malloy Day” in Fresno to honor beloved anchor before retirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — In honor of Ken Malloy’s retirement from CBS47 after 39 years in journalism, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer declared Monday “Ken Malloy Day” in the city of Fresno.

Malloy was surprised on set during an interview with the mayor when his wife Michelle and two of his children, Jack and Luke joined him and Mayor Dyer announced the proclamation.

WHEREAS, Ken Malloy has been a trusted source of news and lifesaving information for the people of Fresno for more than 17 years; and

WHEREAS, over the years, Ken has interviewed a wide range of people — rich, poor, blue collar, whitecollar, crooks, convicted killers, grieving widows and bereaved families of lost service members. He has talked with devastated families who have lost children, former Presidents, Members of Congress, U.S. Senators, U.S. Ambassadors, Governors, bona fide movie stars, Presidential candidates, and good samaritans; and

WHEREAS, in March 1983, Ken entered the broadcasting profession at KESQ-TV in Palm Springs, and after stops in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Dallas, wraps up his long and illustrious career as an anchor and night side managing editor at Fresno’s KGPE-TV; and

WHEREAS, Ken has anchored more than 30,000 newscasts, written 10,000 stories and read close to 750,000 stories over the course of his nearly 39-year career in television news; and

WHEREAS, he has been an inspiring mentor to the next generation of journalists; and

WHEREAS, Ken is an Emmy Award-winning journalist, two-time Emmy nominee and Edward R. Murrow Award winner; and

WHEREAS, outside of work, Ken is a devoted husband to his wife Michelle and loving father to their children Brooke, Jack and Luke; and

WHEREAS, Ken is a steadfast man of God and lives his life in service of his faith.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that I, Mayor Jerry Dyer, do hereby proclaim Monday, November 22, 2021, to be:

“Ken Malloy Day” in the City of Fresno.

“I don’t know what to say, but thank you,” said Malloy. “I’m humbled and grateful and I’m just speechless.”

“You deserve it and your family deserves it,” Mayor Dyer said. “Behind every good man is a great family, great wife, and you certainly have that and I know they’ve spent many, many nights without you, and holidays, and so now it’s time to make up for that time.”

You can watch Ken’s last interview with Mayor Jerry Dyer on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Ken’s final newscast will be Wednesday, November 24 at 11:00 p.m.