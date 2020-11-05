Nov. 13 deadline for Madera County’s Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant approaching

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Small business COVID-19 relief grants now available in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Nov. 13 deadline for Madera County’s Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant is fast approaching.

Applications received on or before 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 will continue to be processed, but no applications will be accepted after.

Officials said the county still has adequate funding available for small businesses and highly encourages businesses to apply before the deadline.

Funding for the grant comes from the CARES Act, which requires the funds to be spent by Dec. 30.

“In order to ensure businesses receive their funding in a timely manner and have time to implement a spending plan, a deadline had to be established,” said Bobby Kahn, Executive Director of the Madera County Economic Development Commission.

Businesses looking to apply can also call the MCEDC office at 559-675-7768 for assistance. For Spanish speaking businesses, assistance with translation and/or completing the grant application is available upon request.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.