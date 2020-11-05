Nov. 13 deadline for Madera County’s Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant approaching

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Nov. 13 deadline for Madera County’s Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant is fast approaching.

Applications received on or before 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 will continue to be processed, but no applications will be accepted after.

Officials said the county still has adequate funding available for small businesses and highly encourages businesses to apply before the deadline.

Funding for the grant comes from the CARES Act, which requires the funds to be spent by Dec. 30.

“In order to ensure businesses receive their funding in a timely manner and have time to implement a spending plan, a deadline had to be established,” said Bobby Kahn, Executive Director of the Madera County Economic Development Commission.

Businesses looking to apply can also call the MCEDC office at 559-675-7768 for assistance. For Spanish speaking businesses, assistance with translation and/or completing the grant application is available upon request.

