FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Broken Controller VR Experience celebrated its Grand Opening at Campus Pointe Wednesday morning.

According to Broken Controller the VR Experience is not your typical entertainment venue.

It is the first of its kind in and around the state!! The arena-scale, free-movement virtual reality with no wires or computer backpacks players can move around freely, creating an immersive, exciting experience.

At Broken Controller, their mission is to redefine the boundaries of gaming and entertainment through the immersive power of VR and AR.

