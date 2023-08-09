FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While the Fresno Unified school year will begin Monday, a possible teacher’s strike looms if an agreement can’t be reached between the district and the Fresno Teachers Association over contract negotiation.

The last time Fresno Unified teachers went on strike was more than 40 years ago.

And now, the clock is ticking if the two can’t come to an agreement by September 29.

Manuel Bonilla, president of the Fresno Teachers Association which represents more than 4,000 teachers in Fresno Unified, says they are asking for higher pay and better working conditions.

“This district is not doing the fundamentals, your educators have the plan for how to change that it includes things like lowering class size, making sure our workload and caseload for our special educations are where they can be for the needs of our students, on the salary side all were asking for whatever the district gets from the state in a percent increase is that what the employees get,” said Bonilla.

Fresno Unified District Superintendent Bob Nelson says what the FTA is asking for is not financially possible.

“Their last and best final ask calls for a 27 percent increase over four years, 27 thousand dollars at one time, and lifetime medical, funded at 100 percent, all of that taken in totality is not physically sustainable for the district,” said Nelson.

While negotiations are ongoing, the district announced it will pay substitute teachers $500 a day if teachers go on strike.

The district said the same thing back in 2017 during negotiations.

“Post-pandemic any scenario that closes the opportunity for kids to come back to school is something we are going to avoid to keep schools open even in the event teacher vote to strike,” said Nelson. “The teachers don’t make their daily rate of pay when they are actually, when they are engaged in a work stoppage it becomes an offset if you bring a guest teacher to fill in the same space they receive compensation for that service.”

Bonilla says the latest move by the district is a scare tactic.

“They are willing to waste two million dollars a day as opposed to reinvesting that into our students and into our educators in a way that’s going to be beneficial as opposed to engaging with us into this bargaining.”

If an agreement is not met the FTA will take a strike vote on October 18.