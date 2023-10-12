FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s police chief says his department is aware of statements calling for action overseas in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In a statement posted Thursday, Chief Balderrama wrote that the safety of the community is – and will continue to be – the highest priority of the Fresno Police Department.

Balderrama says his officers have “not identified any credible threats specifically in our community.”

Fresno Police will continue conducting extra patrols in our city, which are considered sensitive locations, as well as remaining in constant communication with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. We have been and will continue to communicate with leaders of all faiths in our community to gain cooperation and promote reassurance and safety. Although we encourage our community members to exercise their First Amendment rights, peaceful order must be maintained. Chief Paco Balderrama

On Thursday, the City of Fresno raised the Israeli flag at Downtown Fresno’s Unity Park as part of a message of solidarity with Israel – with supporters of Palestine also in attendance.