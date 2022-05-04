FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man accused of the stabbing death of his father made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Brice Robinson, 18 of Fresno, appeared in court to plead not guilty. Deputies arrested Robinson Sunday after his father Brian Robinson was stabbed to death in the area of Sunnyside Avenue in Tarpey Village.

Investigators say they were able to gather evidence and witness testimony that indicated that Robinson had stabbed his father after a “disturbance” that escalated into violence.

Robinson is due back in court on May 10 and he is being held with no bail.