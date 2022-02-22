‘Not guilty’ plea for woman accused of killing her 3 young children

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Patricia Ortiz, the woman accused of killing her three children in Le Grand in January, pleaded not guilty in a Merced County courtroom on Tuesday.

Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patricia Ortiz, 31 of Le Grand, on suspicion of killing her three young children. Deputies identified the victims as Anna Ortiz Lara, 8, Matteo Ortiz Lara, 5, and Alexa Ortiz Lara, 3.

Detectives say Ortiz later attempted to take her own life.

First-responders were able to perform life-saving measures and Ortiz was transported to an area hospital where she survived.

Ortiz is being held with no bail and is due back in court on April 5.