“Not guilty” plea for Sonora doctor in hit-and-run crash that killed Reedley mother

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) — A Sonora doctor facing charges for a hit-and-run crash that killed a nursing student from Reedley has pleaded not guilty during his arraignment trial on Thursday.

68-year-old James Comazzi was arrested by CHP officials earlier this year after being identified as the suspect who allegedly struck and killed 26-year-old Julianna Ramos on Highway 99.

CHP officials say around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 10, Ramos saw a car accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Manning Avenue. Officers say Ramos, who was a CNA and nursing student, pulled over to the center median of the highway to help the driver.

Photo of Juliana Ramos provided by family.

While she was providing aid, officers say she was hit and killed by Comazzi, who fled the scene after the incident occurred.

According to CHP officials, Comazzi did not stop to try and provide medical aid to Ramos or call authorities for help after the crash.

Officials say Comazzi’s arraignment trial was held via Zoom because he is currently in quarantine due to a recent COVID-19 exposure.

His pre-preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 13 where a Fresno County judge will also discuss his medical license and whether or not he will be able to continue practicing.

Comazzi was released from jail after posting a bail of $7,500.