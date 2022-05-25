FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man accused of initiating a nearly day-long standoff at a northeast Fresno grocery store made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Pheng Vang pleaded not guilty to counts of evading an officer, receiving stolen property, and felony vandalism. His bail is set at $390,000.

Investigators say Vang, who was on parole for burglary according to a release from the Fresno Police Department, led law enforcement officials on a short chase and then fled into the Save Mart supermarket after being located by an off-duty deputy on Thursday evening in the parking lot of the River Park Shopping Center.

After a 20-hour standoff, where police say they were unable to locate Vang inside the store, the shopping center was reopened to the public. On Saturday, officers say they found Vang after he fell through the store’s ceiling into an aisle and tried to run away into a nearby apartment complex.

Vang’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.