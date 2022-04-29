FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man accused of killing his parents has pleaded not guilty in court.

Court documents say Julian McElhaney, 22, who faces two counts of murder with enhancements related to personal use of a firearm causing death and the special circumstance of multiple murders, pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday in court.

At 3:30 p.m. on April 10, officers responded to reports of gunshots on Tenth Street in Fresno. While officers were en route, 911 dispatchers say they received a call from McElhaney saying that he had just shot both of his parents.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found McElhaney waiting for police. Investigators found William McElhaney, 55, and Sylvia McElhaney, 64, dead at the home.

McElhaney is due back in court on June 15.