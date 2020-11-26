Not enough snow to open China Peak this Friday

CHINA PEAK, California (KSEE/KGPE) – China Peak Mountain Resort will not be open for skiing Friday, according to a post on the resort’s website.

Staff members say temperatures are warmer than predicted, limiting the ability to make enough snow.

Work is underway to open the resort as soon as possible.

Staff members hope to open up on Saturday, but any admission to the slopes will be for season pass holders only until Dec. 4 at the earliest.