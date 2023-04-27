LODGEPOLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local roads crew member shares a sneak peek of the conditions the residents of Lodgepole faced with the record-breaking winter.

Robert Weaver, who is a roads crew member who worked in Lodgepole during the winter storms, says working the roads was anything but easy, but it’s what they signed up for.

“We signed up for this. In service to our country. This winter tested our mettle. Not just for us axle grease-dappled ‘dumdum’ dudes on the roads crew, but for all employee residents of Lodgepole, this past winter brought voluntary evacuations, shelter-in-place orders, potable water outages, emergency briefings, sudden power outages, and more,” said Weaver.

Weaver says they began working an early shift in the dark, with the temperature at 2 degrees Fahrenheit and three feet of snow that even challenged a 4-wheel drive vehicle. He says they had plows get stuck past dark, sometimes all alone with only dispatch to sympathize over the park radio.

We heated and bent metal and steel back into function, wore out and replaced countless heavy-duty tire chains while cursing under our breath, frozen fingers fumbling to hook another crosslink. Bruises and scratches on all our limbs, wondering how exactly that one got there. We worked 12-hour shifts, with no mercy from the weather. Robert Weaver, Crew Member

Weaver says no matter how bad the conditions got, there was some beauty in the storm.

“As the cliche goes, we get paid in sunsets – but we really do. I wish you all could have sat shotgun with me as I pushed snow off the helispot around dusk, the Tule fog an ocean below the golden sky, the Ash Peaks islands, the coastal mountains a hand-drawn line across the cloudy sea. It’s what I signed up for,” said Weaver.