‘Not a day goes by my heart doesn’t feel the pain of losing him;’ Verdict in Kori Muhammad murder trial

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – The jury in the capital murder trial of Kori Muhammad reached a verdict Wednesday afternoon after several days of deliberation.

Muhammad is accused of killing four people during a racially charged shooting spree in downtown Fresno in April 2017.

On Wednesday, the jury reached a verdict – but there was confusion surrounding two issues. One a typo in the paperwork, and another when one juror was polled by the judge and said the verdict was not what they had discussed in deliberations. The jury met again and returned shortly after with the verdict with some revisions.

The jury found Kori Muhammad guilty of second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Motel 6 security guard Carl Williams on Apr. 13.

The jury found Muhammad guilty of second-degree murder for the deaths of Mark Gassett and Zackary Randalls when he opened fire in downtown Fresno on Apr. 18.

Also gunned down that day was David Jackson. For his death, the jury found Muhammad guilty of first-degree murder and ruled it was intentional because Jackson was white. Muhammad admitted at the time the reason he began shooting stemmed from his hatred of white people, particularly white men.

“It’s a process, its a difficult process and I think the jury did a good job and we have more work to do,” said defense attorney Richard Beshwate.

Muhammad could face the death penalty for the mass shooting. His attorney argues Muhammad. was mentally ill at the time.

​”Having three seconds [degree murder] and one first [degree murder] was a little unsatisfying. I would have liked to have convinced them they were all second-degree murders based on his mental health issues at the time but we’ll see where we at in the next phase,” said Beshwate.

Next, the jury will examine evidence concerning Muhammad’s mental health during the sanity phase of the trail. That is scheduled to begin Monday.

“I can’t imagine there is anyone out there who is surprised by this verdict. The only thing that is surprising to me is and it’s actually quite laudable that the jury hung in there amidst all these problems we are having with COVID-19,” said attorney and legal analyst David Mugridge.

Mugridge says it’s a testiment to the court system and pursuit of justice.

“It’s a real proof the system works even in a trying time like this,” said Mugridge.

Carl William’s mother shared the following statement on the verdict:

“Today marks 3 years since I had to lay my son Carl to rest. It still feels like yesterday this all happened. Not a day goes by my heart doesn’t feel the pain of losing him. I’m still processing the verdict but I’m happy the trial is still proceeding. Praying for justice for all of the victims and families.” Francine Williams Hicks

