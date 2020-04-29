Northwest Fresno water tower in blue stars to commemorate Make-A-Wish’s 40-year anniversary

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Make-A-Wish Foundation will be lighting blue stars on the Fresno water tower, in honor of their ‘Wishes Need Stars Like You’ campaign for their 40th anniversary on Wednesday.

The organization says that they have been working with several local businesses to light the water tower in blue stars for their anniversary. It is also a shoutout to the medical teams during COVID-19.

They say it is also a way to thank medical staff for taking care of Make-A-Wish kids fighting critical illnesses.

Stars being prepared

“The Wishes Need Stars Like You campaign, launching on World Wish Day, is a call-to-action to the shining stars all around us – the people and organizations who have the power to bring hope to children, families and communities who need it most. Together, they’ve helped Make-A-Wish transform countless lives over the past 40 years, but there’s still lots more work to be done in this community before every eligible child can experience the power of a wish,” said Jennifer Stolo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada.

The Fresno Make-A-Wish chapter has been supporting local wishes for nearly all the 40-year span, organization officials say.

The lighting of the stars will begin at sunset at approximately 8 p.m. at the water tower just east of Palm Avenue near the intersection with Alluvial Avenue.

