FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man who they say robbed a northwest Fresno sandwich shop Wednesday.

Kyle Hill, 36 of Fresno, was arrested on Thursday after police say they received a call regarding a suspicious person who matched the description of the individual who robbed the Subway at Shaw and Marks avenues.

Police say Hill admitted committing the robbery and was booked into Fresno County Jail on one count of robbery.