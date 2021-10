Consumers who purchased the benches through Costco are urged to stop using the product immediately. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno Costco store location may be on the move soon, and

Officials from Costco on Shaw Avenue would like to relocate the store to a new location near Herndon Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The new location would boast expanded services and a larger gas station and car wash.

A public hearing will be held on Nov. 2 at 6:00 p.m. and can be attended via Zoom, or by calling (669) 900-9128 via webinar ID number 98798625753.