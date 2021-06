FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a warehouse fire in northeast Fresno.

The Lanes Incident is burning in the 10,000 block of Rice Road. It was reported around 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

According to Fresno County Fire, the fire is burning a 50 feet by 50 feet area of materials. There is no threat to nearby wildland.