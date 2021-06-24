Northbound Hwy. 99 in Delano partially blocked due to overturned big rig

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 at Woollomes Avenue in Delano is partially blocked due to an overturned semi Thursday morning.

Caltrans said the truck is blocking two lanes. Traffic is moving forward slowly in the No. 1 lane. There is no estimate when the highway will be fully reopened.

