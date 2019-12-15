North Fresno outage knocks power to over 1k customers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A power outage Sunday morning in north Fresno has knocked power out to over 1,000 customers, including businesses at the River Park Shopping Center, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The utility reported the outage affecting around 1,071 people at 9:40 a.m. in an area bounded approximately by Nees Avenue to the north, Blackstone Avenue to the west, Sierra Avenue to the south and First Street to the east.

PG&E estimates that power will not be restored until 1 p.m.

The Fresno Fire Department responded to an explosion and fire at an underground electrical vault in the area of 7100 N. Fresno Street around the same time as the outage, Battalion Chief Bob Camp said.

Camp added that it was not clear at the time whether the two incidents were related.

Fire crews were also responding to a hotel located in the area of 6800 N. Fresno Street to rescue an unknown number of people trapped in an elevator.

This story will be updated.

