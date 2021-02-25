North Fresno Kohl’s among first locations to get Sephora mini store inside

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The north Fresno Kohl’s department store near the River Park Shopping Center will be among the first locations in the country to get a Sephora mini store inside, the company announced Thursday.

Slated to open this fall, the store is among the first 200 locations to debut the mini-store, called Sephora at Kohl’s. The premium beauty retailer will take up 2,500 square feet of space within Kohl’s and house more than 100 beauty brands.

The beauty items sold at the brick and mortar location will also be sold online on Kohls.com.

The company said the Sephora at Kohl’s experience is expected to expand into at least 850 stores by 2030.

Sephora has operated shops inside hundreds of J.C. Penney stores, including its Fashion Fair Mall location, as part of a deal dating to 2006, according to the Wall Street Journal. That partnership is set to end in early 2023 and allows for both companies to pursue other opportunities.