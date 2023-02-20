FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two men are dead after a shooting outside “The O” Hookah Lounge on Herndon and Milburn Avenues in Fresno, Sunday Night.

They’ve been identified as 41-year-old Felix Hawkins and 32-year-old Akili Moffet.

According to police, the two men were involved in an altercation outside the hookah lounge in the Herndon Shopping Center parking lot.

A suspect or suspects pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the two men.

Hawkins was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene.

Moffet was shot once in the upper body and was privately transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody in connection to this shooting.

“I was honestly pretty shocked because, it’s normally a nice neighborhood, nothing ever happens over here,” said Jose Lizarraga.

Lizzaraga was having lunch with his family when he noticed the crime scene tape next door.

Police tape had surrounded the shopping center parking lot for more than 12 hours as investigators gathered as much evidence as they could.

“Enjoy your time, having a night out with friends, and stuff like that, and then two people get their lives taken. It’s tragic like that you know what I mean,” he said.

“At some point, an individual or a group of individuals produced a firearm, shots rang out at both Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Moffet, both were stuck by gunfire,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Lt. Cervantes is the Lead Homicide Detective for the Fresno Police Department.

According to Cervantes, investigators are now hoping surveillance video can be the key to finding and arresting suspects.

“I can tell you that there is a good amount of surveillance in this shopping center,” he said.

No firearms were recovered at the scene.

“The O” Hookah Lounge held its grand opening just under a month ago on January 28th.

It doesn’t have any signage outside to identify there is a business located there.

Back on December 5th, 2022, there was another shooting at a hookah lounge in Fresno, where one man was shot in the leg.

“There is violence that we have attributed and associated with other hookah lounges. We are aware of the fact that there is a pattern if you will. This organization is taking a very strong look at what those particular entities look like, and how we’re going to be allowing them to operate in the city of Fresno moving forward,” said Cervantes.

According to investigators, the owner of the hookah lounge is being cooperative.

They are asking for the public’s help in coming forward with any information that could lead to an arrest.